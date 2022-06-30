Uddhav Resigns: Maha BJP Chief Tells Shinde Camp 'Come On Oath-taking Day, Not Tomorrow'

After Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister, Chandrakant Patil, who is the president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Maharashtra unit, has asked Eknath Shinde camp MLAs to not come on June 30 but to be present on the oath-taking day.

"Those (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) who were reaching Mumbai tomorrow, I urge them not to come tomorrow, they should come on the day of oath-taking," Patil told reporters after BJP's meeting at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai.

'BJP won't take sudden decision'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Maharashtra BJP chief, when asked about its next step, said that BJP is a pan-India party and decisions are taken after deliberations. "Tomorrow, Devendra Fadnavis and I will go to Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. The meeting is not fixed yet but we are in no hurry," Patil said.

Celebrations erupted in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM days after rebel Shiv Sena MLAs announced their decision to not support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government.

Uddhav Thackeray has also formally submitted his resignation to Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor accepted his resignation and asked him to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangements are made.

"I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council," Thackeray said in a virtual address while appealing to workers of his party not to take to the streets in protest.

"Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of the Chief Minister," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray's announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on June 30.

Image: PTI, ANI