'Uddhav Responsible For Shiv Sena Split; Could've Avoided It With BJP Tie-up': Athawale

Sharing his thoughts on the recent political turmoil in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale blamed former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the split in Shiv Sena. The President of the Republican Party of India (A) said that the Sena supremo could have avoided the situation by joining hands with the BJP on time.

The leader was speaking to the media about the recent turn of events in Maharashtra's politics on Saturday. Responding to CM Eknath Shinde camp's spokesperson and MLA Deepak Kesarkar's recent statement that Uddhav Thackeray had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to join hands with the BJP.

Ramdas Athawale on Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra turmoil

Athawale said, "If Uddhav Thackeray had thought of doing so, then he should have. If he had taken the decision last year, then this incident wouldn't have happened. He's responsible for this separation of the Shiv Sena."

When asked about the recent Vice-Presidential elections, Athawale said, "I have voted for Jagdeep Dhankhar, he is an experienced man. I am a member of Rajya Sabha; my party is a small party but we believe that Dhankhar ji will also give time to my party in the house."

Additionally, Athawale was quizzed about Rahul Gandhi's comments about the Congress not being afraid of the BJP, after the recent protests of the party in Delhi. The Congress MP and many others were detained for breaking the law. Athawale added, "Rahul ji you are not afraid, but you always lose in the election. Congress loves to take on PM Modi, they love to conduct protests. Rahul Gandhi does not have the power to defeat us. The action taken by the police is a matter of the police. If the law is broken, then action is taken."

(With inputs from ANI)