Uddhav Sena Attacks Ajit Pawar Minutes After He Takes Oath In Shinde’s Cabinet

Uddhav camp MP Sanjay Raut attacked Ajit Pawar and his aides from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after they took oath as ministers on Sunday. Led by Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the new Maharashtra Deputy CM, eight others have been appointed ministers in the cabinet. Following the massive turn of events, Raut underlined that all of the NCP leaders were about to be jailed by the BJP but have now been appointed as ministers.

"BJP was about to send him to jail. He is taking the oath of office of minister," Raut tweeted on the video of NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal's oath. Bhujbal was arrested on March 14, 2016, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being accused of receiving kickbacks in return for awarding government contracts. He was released two years later on May 4, 2018 after securing bail from the Bombay High Court.

Other NCP members who followed Pawar into the 'triple engine govt' as CM Eknath Shinde called it, are Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil. Meanwhile, sources told Republic, that BJP has claimed about 43 out of 53 NCP MLAs are with Ajit Pawar. Raut, however, said that Pawar claimed of having the majority.

Some people have taken up the task of cleaning up Maharashtra politics. Let them have their way. I just had a talk with Mr. Sharad Pawar. He said "I am strong. We have the support of the people. We will rebuild everything again with Uddhav Thackeray." Yes, people will not tolerate this game for long," Raut said in another tweet.

This rebellion comes just a few days after Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis while speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of playing a 'double game' with the BJP.