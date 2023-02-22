'Uddhav Should Understand ECI Is A Constitutional Institution': Maha Min Shambhuraje Desai

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, while hearing the Uddhav Thackeray's petition for stay on the Election Commission decision to allot party name and symbol to Eknath Shinde, allowed the ECI decision to remain as it is and gave two weeks time to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to file a reply. Shambhuraje Desai, the Shiv Sena Leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister, said, "We welcome the move by SC as the ECI decision remains in place as we have got the party symbol and Shiv Sena the party remains with us, this is indeed a big relief for us and a big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray," speaking to Republic.

When asked about Udhhav Thackeray calling ECI decision undemocratic and calling for ECI to be dissolved, Desai said "This is very unfortunate. Don't know who gives such suggestions to Uddhav. He should understand that Election Commission of India is a constitutional body and can't be dissolved. Same is with the courts. Any constitutional institution has their own rights and their decision should be accepted whole heartedly, he should accept the truth now."

"If the decision would have been in the favour of Thackeray Camp he would have celebrated that and that time he would have termed ECI decision very democratic, He should accept the fact that he has lost before us," he added.

CM should take action against Sanjay Raut

Desai further slammed Uddhav Thackeray aide Sanjay Raut and said, "Sanjay Raut is a habitual offender he has been making several offensive statements on us and our leaders. Now, he is making allegations against CM Shinde's son and on an MP, Dr Srikant Shinde, who is elected by more than 15 lakh people in his constituency for hiring a supari killer to kill him. He has crossed all his limits. Soon, we will write to CM and DCM/HM if his allegations are baseless then he should be dealt under the law and legal actions must be initiated against him."

Recently, Sanjay Raut wrote a letter to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Mumbai CP and the Thane CP seeking action against Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde alleging he had information that MP Shrikant Shinde has hired a contract killer named Raja Thakur to kill him. Raut has demanded an investigation, following which his statement was recorded by Thane Police in Nashik on Wednesday.