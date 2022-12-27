Uddhav Supports Maha Govt's Resolution; Reiterates Demand To Declare Disputed Areas As UT

Hours after Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border issue with Karnataka, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that the Opposition stands in support of the resolution. However, he further reiterated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government should move to Supreme Court to declare the disputed areas as Union Territory.

"We supported today's resolution. Whatever happens in favour of Maharashtra, we'll support it. But there're some questions. For over two years, people living in border areas are demanding to include them in Maharashtra, what are we doing about it," Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further added, "Today the government replied that the disputed area cannot be declared as a union territory as said by the Supreme Court in 2008. However, the situation is not the same now. The Karnataka government is not following it. They're doing an Assembly session there and renamed Belagavi. So we should go to the top court and ask it to declare it as a Union Territory."

Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution

Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute with Karnataka. The development came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 14 held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of both Karnataka and Maharashtra to discuss the Belagavi border issue.

Moving the resolution in the state Asssembly, CM Eknath Shinde said, "Centre should urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister and the government should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas."

He further added that the Maharashtra government is trying its best to make the situation peaceful, but Karnataka ministers are making unnecessary statements. "We will make all constitutional efforts to include Belgaum, Karvar, Nipani, Bhalki, Bidar cities and 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka in Maharashtra under any circumstances," he added.

Notably, the Maharashtra Assembly's resolution came days after the Karnataka Assembly on December 22 unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute with Maharashtra in order to protect the villages lying in the border area. Moving the resolution Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will take all the legal measures to protect the interest of the state.