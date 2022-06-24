Uddhav Tells Shiv Sena Pramukhs, 'ready To Quit As Party Chief If You Think I'm Incapable'

"If I am incapable according to you to run the Shiv Sena, I will step down," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as rebellion intensified in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. With the numbers in his camp dwindling with each passing day, Uddhav Thackeray addressed local Shiv Sena pramukhs on Friday, asserting that he may have left Varsha, but he will not give up the fight.

"If I am incapable according to you to run this party... I am ready to step down as the Sena supremo," he said. The CM, however, clarified, "I left Varsha and came to Matoshree. Some say I have left the fight. I haven't left the fight."

It is pertinent to note that the Maharashtra Chief Minister has given a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena legislators, as per sources. The Maharastra CM has asked the Eknath Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return despite this, then disciplinary action will be initiated against them. Sources have also revealed that no further negotiations will be held with them if they don't come to Mumbai within the 24-hour window.

MLA strength in Eknath Shinde camp crosses 2/3rd mark

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Friday, Eknath Shinde stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represent the 'real Shiv Sena' and claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs, including Independents. A 'big decision' by the Shinde camp is likely today, he said.

As per the latest inputs, the 38th Shiv Sena MLA has arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. This propels the rebel camp well over the 37-mark, which was needed by them to avoid disqualification from the assembly.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has conceded that Shiv Sena had lost its numbers. Reaching out to rebel MLAs, Raut on Thursday said that the party's 'doors are open' to the Guwahati camp and all issues raised by them can be resolved through talks. He also hinted at mulling an exit from the MVA.

"The rebels who are out of Mumbai have raised the issue of Hindutva. If all these MLAs feel that Shiv Sena should walk out of the MVA, show guts to come back to Mumbai. You say you have issues only with the government and also say that you are true Shiv Sainiks...Your demand will be considered. But come and talk with Uddhav Thackeray," he said.