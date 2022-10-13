Uddhav Thackeray Accuses EC Of Favouring Eknath Shinde; Letter To Poll Body Accessed

In a new twist to the Shiv Sena dispute, ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray accused the EC of showing a bias in favour of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his group. Addressing a letter to the poll body, Thackeray's advocate Vivek Singh sought an assurance that its purported biased treatment in favour of Eknath Shinde's faction will not continue and that both groups will be dealt with on an equal footing. To buttress his claim, he questioned the hurry in passing an interim order freezing the Shiv Sena name and symbol and alleged favouritism in the allocation of new names and symbols to both factions.

The letter said, "The undersigned on behalf of the respondent on October 7 also filed an application wherein a request was made to the Hon'ble Commission not to decide any issue or pass any interim direction or order in the instant dispute without affording the respondent a reasonable opportunity of oral hearing to demonstrate the frivolity of claim of the petitioner. However, the Hon'ble Commission without adverting to the said application, proceeded to pass the interim order dated October 8". It lamented that the interim order was passed even though no candidate from Eknath Shinde's faction is participating in the Andheri bypoll.

The petitioner's advocate also accused the EC of making public his letter of proposed symbols and names even before Shinde submitted his own list. According to him, this gave an unfair advantage to the latter. He opined, "The Respondent's apprehension was confirmed when he came to know that the petitioner had also very tellingly given the same first choice of name and the same first and second choice of symbol as the Respondent herein, thus effectively precluding the possibility of the Respondent from being allocated his first choice of name and the first and second choice of symbol".

Here is the letter to the EC:

EC issues interim order

On July 19, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it. In subsequent communications, his camp submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 office-bearers and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength. In wake of the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat on November 3, it urged the EC to urgently dispose of the plea. However, the Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Shinde camp of short-circuiting the proceedings in the garb of the bypoll.

It asserted that over 10 lakh affidavits of primary members will be filed before the poll body in at least 4 weeks. But the EC decided to freeze the party name and symbol to ensure that the by-election is free of confusion and contradiction. Subsequently, the poll body allocated new names- Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the Thackeray faction and Shinde group respectively. While the Thackeray faction's new election symbol is the 'flaming torch', the Shinde camp bagged the 'two swords and a shield' symbol.