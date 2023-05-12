Stung By SC Verdict, Uddhav Thackeray Cites ‘moral Ground’ For Quitting As Maharashtra CM

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, May 12, 2023, stated he stepped down as the chief minister of the state on moral grounds and added he is satisfied with his decision. He made the statement during a press conference in Mumbai. Thackeray was addressing the media after the Supreme Court decision on May 11 wherein the top court passed an order on the Maharashtra political crisis and said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government cannot be restored as the then CM Uddhav Thackeray didn’t face the floor test and resigned.

‘Satisfied with my decision to resign’: Uddhav Thackeray

“Even today, I am satisfied with my decision to resign. I did it on moral grounds,” said Thackeray and further cited the grounds on which he decided to relinquish the CM’s office, “The reason I resigned was that the people to whom my father Balasaheb Thackeray and after him, myself gave everything that we could have, the most important is I regarded them as one of my own and trusted them, the same people betrayed us. I could not stand them showing any confidence in me. I wasn’t interested to continue to serve as the Chief Minister with such people who betrayed me. Thus I resigned and I am satisfied by my decision,” said Thackeray.

In his first reaction after the apex court decision yesterday on May 11 the Shiv Sena UBT chief asked for the resignation of Eknath Shinde and also stated his resignation was on moral grounds, "They (now Shinde faction MLAs) betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. My resignation as the CM then may have been wrong legally, but I did it on moral grounds. If the current Maharashtra CM and deputy CM have any ethics, then they should resign," added former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sitting along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who came to meet Thackeray as a part of his attempt to have a united opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha general elections in 2024.

SC relief for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government

In a massive setback to the Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (May 11), the Supreme Court passed an order in favor of the Eknath Shinde faction. The apex court refused to interfere in the current Maharashtra government, led by Shinde. The hearing came after a five-judge bench was hearing the petitions including one of the petitions filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena those revolted against him.

The SC bench refused to reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government citing the then CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned on his own terms, without facing a floor test ordered by the Governor.

