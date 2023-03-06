Uddhav Thackeray Aide Under Lens In Corruption Case; ACB Sleuths Reach His House In Mumbai

The Anti-corruption bureau filed a corruption case against Yogesh Bhoir, an aide of Uddhav Thackeray, and reached his residence in Mumbai's Kandivali for a search operation in the case on Monday, March 6.

Yogesh Bhoir is a former corporator of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. He was elected as a corporator in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Ward No. 24) in 2012. Following this, in 2015 he also became the Prabhag Samiti Chairman.

Yogesh Bhoir involved in money extortion cases as well

Bhoir was arrested last year in December along with his two associates for threatening a shopkeeper. He and his two associates, Dinesh Thakur and Ganesh Thakur were booked under IPC sections for extortion, threatening, and money lending by the crime branch.

Before that, the crime branch had also arrested TRI activist Bhimsen Yadav for demanding RS 1 crore from the developer and during interrogation, Bhoir's name also came up but he managed to get anticipatory bail.

Uddhav Thackeray's first speech after losing bow-and-arrow symbol

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray recently addressed the first-ever rally in Ratnagiri district after losing his late father Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena party’s name and its traditional bow-and-arrow symbol. He attacked Election Commission as well as the BJP, calling it a political party with the maximum corrupt people.

He lashed out at the EC for ruling in favour of Shinde and said that Shiv Sena was founded by his father and not EC's father.

Reacting to his speech, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was only anger and desperation in Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's speech and there was nothing new in it.