Uddhav Thackeray Alarmed At Rahul Gandhi Disqualification; Glosses Over MVA Excesses

Uddhav Thackeray waded into the row surrounding former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP). The former Maharashtra CM termed it as a murder of democratic values in the country and also said the decision is the beginning of the end of autocracy in India and that the fight has to be directed well.

Thackeray made no mention of the many arrests, clampdowns and witch-hunts during his own erstwhile MVA government's reign in Maharashtra.

Responding after Rahul Gandhi was debarred as the MP from Wayanad, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Rahul Gandhi's candidacy has finally been cancelled..Calling a thief a thief has become a crime in our country. Thieves and looters are still free and Rahul Gandhi is punished. This is a direct murder of democracy. All government systems are under pressure..This is the beginning of the end of dictatorship.. Only the fight has to be given direction.."

Rahul convicted for defamatory remarks against PM Modi’s caste

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted by Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma in a 2019 defamation case. Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019 had said, "Why do all thieves have the name Modi?" indicating the Prime Minister, whose name also carries the "Modi' surname.

"Why do all thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names?" was the statement made by him during an election rally in 2019. He has been charged with Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prescribes for defamation, a simple imprisonment for a "term which may extend to two years." Gandhi has been given bail on a surety of Rs 15,000.