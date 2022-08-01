Uddhav Thackeray Alleges 'vendetta' On Raut's Arrest; 'there Was A Time When Hitler...'

Alleging 'vendetta politics', ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed the media on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's arrest on Monday, warning that 'time changes for everyone'. Citing the example of Hitler and his subsequent downfall, Thackeray accused the BJP of trying to finish regional parties and 'crush' the 'Marathi manoos.'

"The kinds of actions taken by BJP and central agencies are very low. It is a kind of slavery and the people are doing slavery of the BJP. This is not right, today's politics is going in a very bad direction. It is a vendetta politics happening in the state of Maharashtra," claimed Uddhav Thackeray.

He added, "I am proud of Sanjay Raut, he is my old friend. Today I met his family, what is his crime? He is a brave Shiv Sainik and a fearless journalist. He raised his voice against the malpractices of the BJP and did not bow down before them. There was a time when everyday Hitler would release new reforms, but time changes for everyone. They want to supress the voice of Opposition."

Drawing parallels between his rule as the Chief Minister and that of Eknath Shinde, Thackeray remarked that he had never been 'arrogant' about the post, and always remained calm with people. "Those who have taken the oath, I request them to be calm. BJP is trying to crush the Marathi Manoos, they want to finish regional parties, and they want to divide the Hindus. They are doing divide-and-rule politics," he added.

We have to wipe out whoever speaks against us - a vendetta politics with such a mindset is going on: Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief after meeting the family of Sanjay Raut, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Cr64WIiuBr — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

ED arrests Sanjay Raut

On the morning of July 31, the ED raided the Bhandup residence of Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam, grilled him for several hours, and took him to its zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for further questioning. Before entering the ED office, he told the media that it was a "false case" and vowed to not desert the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. As per sources, Rs.11.5 lakh unaccounted money was recovered from his residence. He is currently being produced before a special PMLA court shortly.

Republic TV on Monday accessed the arrest memo of Sanjay Raut. As per the document, ED Assistant Director DC Nahak arrested Raut at 12.05 am today (August 1) in the exercise of the powers under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and informed him of the grounds for his arrest. Nahak mentioned he had reason to believe that the Sena MP was guilty of an offence under PMLA based on the material in his possession.