As Rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Koshyari soon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal to all the MLAs of the Shinde camp who are currently in Guwahati to return and hold talks so that they can come up with a solution. The Maharashtra CM also mentioned that he is in touch with the family members of some of the rebel MLAs, who 'conveyed their sentiments' to him. This comes ahead of CM Uddhav's cabinet meeting that will be held at 5 pm on Tuesday.

'You are Shiv Sainiks at heart': CM Uddhav Thackeray

In his appeal to the Shinde camp, CM Uddhav stated, "You are stuck in Guwahati for the past few days. Every day new information is coming out about you, and many of you are also in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena at heart. The family members of some of you MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me."

"As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I respect your sentiments. Get rid of the confusion. there will be a sure way to it. We will sit together and find a way out of it. Do not fall into the trap of someone's mistake, the respect given by Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere, if you come forward and speak, the way will be paved. As Shiv Sena party chief and head of the family, I still worry about you. Come in, take a look and enjoy!," the Chief Minister added.

Eknath Shinde To Visit Mumbai Soon

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde confirmed earlier in the day that he will be visiting Mumbai soon, and further challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's numbers, by saying that he has the support of at least 50 MLAs. Sources informed Republic that Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs will most likely depart from Guwahati on Thursday morning.

This comes in the backdrop of the Shinde camp informing the Supreme Court that 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had withdrawn their support to the MVA government, which has now reduced to a minority. Currently, there are 39 Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs, and 7 Independents in the Shinde camp. If an alliance is formed with the BJP, the camp is comfortably capable of toppling the state government.