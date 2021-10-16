Uddhav Thackeray Backs State Rights, Slams BJP On Aryan Khan Arrest, Lauds Mamata's Spirit

In a fiery address to Shiv Sainiks, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, slammed the BJP, NCB, Centre and defectors over a gamut of issues. Backing the Mumbai police, batting for states' rights, Hindutva and Mamata Banerjee's opposition to BJP, Maharashtra CM instructed his cadre to be ready to show what battle cry 'Har Har Mahadev' looks like to the powers in Delhi. Shiv Sena held its annual Dussehra rally at the Shanmukhananda auditorium instead of Shivaji Park, due to COVID restrictions.

Thackeray on NCB crackdown

Amid the NCB crackdown on Mumbai ship cruise party, Thackeray chided the agency for concentrating on it rather than the Rs 21,000 crore drugs seized in Mundra port. Taunting the independent witness KP Gosavi's photo with Aryan Khan - who has been arrested in connection to the Mumbai cruise drug bust - he said that the Central agencies were only indulging in catching a celebrity. He added that BJP was defaming Maharashtra by portraying it as a 'drug hub'.

“A picture is being painted that the drugs business is booming only in Maharashtra. It is not so. The court has directed officials to probe the Mundra port where drugs worth crores of rupees were found. You merely find a pinch of ganja while my police bust drugs worth Rs 150 crores. You catch a celebrity and beat drums over it, click pictures," said Thackeray.

Thackeray on state rights

Backing for state rights, he reminded that it was the Lal-Bal-Pal from Maharashtra, Punjab and Bengal, who had thrown out the feudal British. Lauding Mamata Banerjee for defeating the BJP in Bengal, he said that the Centre's interference into state rights had to be opposed. Emergency, foreign affairs and invasion by foreign powers are the only areas Centre can intrude, opined Sena chief.

"During the freedom struggle - Lal-Bal-Pal were at the forefront i.e Maharashtra, Punjab and Bengal. Mamata Didi and the Bengal people have shown their courage which I laud. The unbowing spirit which they displayed is in our blood, which we have to keep ready. If needed, we must show what 'Har Har Mahadev' means to Delhi," he said.

"What are the rights of the Centre and of the states? Babasaheb Ambedkar had firmly said that like the Centre, the states too have sovereign rights and will not have to bow down to the Centre. In three scenarios - emergency, foreign affairs and invasion by foreign powers, the Centre has powers to interfere in state affairs. The Centre’s daily interference should not happen and cannot be tolerated. Now the time has come for all the states in the country to decide on this,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray on BJP

Lashing out at ex-ally BJP, he said, "The (political) game is on. Next month will mark the completion of two years of your rightful government. Many attempts were made to bring it down. But today I will tell you, if you have the courage, bring it down".

Taunting ex-MLA Harshavardhan Patil for switching to BJP, he said," People who join BJP, have to be the party's brand ambassador. They claim they had no sleep before, but now sleep soundly like Kumbhakaran as they have joined BJP. Such people challenge us to fight them - What is there to fight you? If you have the guts, fight us directly, not via ED, CBI, I-T. Challenging and hiding behind the police is a sign of immaturity, not masculinity and not Hindutva at all".

आव्हान द्यायचं आणि पोलिसांच्या मागे लपायचं हे नामर्दाचं लक्षण आहे, मर्दाचं नाही आणि हिंदुत्वाचं तर मुळीच नाही pic.twitter.com/ZJ9B0SjzEu — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) October 15, 2021

Touting his party's Hindutva, he added, "Now there is a threat to Hindutva from these subconscious, neo-Hindus. When Hindutva was really in danger, only one man, Balasaheb Thackeray was standing in front of the enemies of Hindutva. In 1993, when Babri fell down these people were hiding, only Balasaheb said 'Say with pride, I am a Hindu'. That time Mumbai was saved not because of police and Army, but by my manly Shivsainiks."

He concluded, "Just because a Shivsainik is not bowing down to you, he is corrupt? This Shiv Sainik was not born to carry the palanquin of your party. This Shiv Sainik has been born for God, country and religion." The annual address by Thackeray sets the future course for the saffron party in the coming year.