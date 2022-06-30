'Uddhav Thackeray Backstabbed; Sena Will Return To Power On Its Own,' Says Sanjay Raut

Reposing faith in Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray who resigned as Chief Minister on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut asserted that the party will work and come to power on its own once again in Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena. This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray's mantra," Raut told the media, adding, "We will work and come to power on our own once again."

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned last evening, a day before a scheduled floor test in the state Assembly. Recalling the same, Raut said, "We got emotional yesterday when he resigned as CM. Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray; people of every caste and religion support him. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar trust him."

The rebellion by Eknath Shinde toppled Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state. While showering praises on alliance partners, Sena leadership repeatedly claimed they have been backstabbed by 'their own'. Party spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday tweeted a photo of a man stabbed from the back and said, "This is exactly what happened".

Outgoing chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also reiterated in his interaction with the party cadre that he has been backstabbed - as the rebels came from his own party, not from the alliance partners.

The Eknath Shinde faction had demanded that Shiv Sena call off the "unnatural" alliance with the ideologically incompatible Congress, NCP, and get back with the BJP. After the eight-day political turmoil, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the top post after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test.

BJP to stake claim for next govt in Maharashtra?

The BJP is set to form the next government in the state with the support of Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde and several independents who had earlier backed the government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena Minority Front demonstrated in support of Uddhav Thackeray and against Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil in Jalgaon. Patil was one of the rebel ministers who joined the Shinde camp, forcing Thackeray to resign from his post and the Legislative Council. Enraged by the rebellion, office-bearers, and workers of the Shiv Sena Minority Front took to the streets in Jalgaon, urging rebel leader Gulabrao Patil to return.