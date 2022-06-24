Uddhav Thackeray Breaks Down While Addressing Shiv Sena Leaders; 'Not Crying Because...'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray broke down while addressing a meeting with district leaders present in Sena Bhavan via video conferencing as the Maharashtra political crisis continued to escalate. Sharing his health journey, the Maharashtra CM got emotional and accepted that he was not available for quite some time as he was not in the correct state due to multiple surgeries. He also slammed the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and asked them not to use Bal Thackeray's name for their political vendetta.

"Whenever I have addressed my people of Maharashtra and have been doing this for years, I speak whatever I feel like. I am very stubborn when it comes to my state's responsibility. Today, I am in a position which I never imagined. I never thought that I will become the chief minister of Maharashtra but here I am standing in that position," Uddhav Thackeray said in the meeting. "Yes, I was not able to meet people, I had to undergo surgery and that was the reason I went to the hospital. Even today I am not feeling well, I still have pain in my neck & head, I was not able to work properly, I could not open my eyes, shiver across my body, and was completely numb but I did not care about it. Shivaji Maharaj was defeated but people were always with him," the Maharashtra CM added.

Wiping his tears, CM Uddhav further said, "I am not crying out loud because of the COVID or body pain, I am just expressing why I was not available for the last two months. Some people wished me a speedy recovery but some prayed that I don't get well soon. It's the blessing of people that I am fine now".

Uddhav Thackeray asks Shinde camp to not use Balasaheb's name

Uddhav Thackeray asked rebel leader Eknath Shinde to not use 'Balasaheb's name'. He also stated that without Shiv Sena and Balasaheb's name, the rebels are nothing.

"I'm challenging these people if they want to run the government, run Shiv Sena, (like) they are talking about then don't use the names of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena. I'm challenging you won't be able to survive in the politics," Thackeray said. The Maharashtra CM further said that the 'Shiv Sena' and 'Thackerays' are synonymous. "If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb and Shiv Sena's names," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena chief said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him. "I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," he said.

The Shiv Sena has been witnessing a rebellion within the party after Eknath Shinde broke away and formed a rebel group with the support of several legislators. Shinde is currently camping with at least 38 rebel MLAs of the Sena and several independents in Guwahati. He has claimed that the faction led by him is "real Shiv Sainiks".

'I have left CM's bungalow but not my determination': Uddhav Thackeray

In a virtual address to Shiv Sena's district unit chiefs and 'sampark pramukhs', CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he may have vacated the official residence of the Chief Minister, but his determination is intact.

"Despite the rebellions that the party has faced earlier, it came to power twice. I may have left 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence, but not my determination," he said.

Thackeray added that in the last 2.5 years, he battled the coronavirus pandemic as well as his own ill-health, but opponents took advantage of this situation.

