In a show of strength ahead of the Rajya Sabha election, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray called for a key meeting of all legislators supporting the MVA government, sources revealed. MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as well as legislators from smaller parties and Independents are expected to attend the meeting at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 7. While RS candidates have been elected unopposed in the state since 1998, the upcoming polls will witness a high-stakes battle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and BJP for one seat.

Rajya Sabha election

A total of 57 RS seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Maharashtra, 6 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme, P Chidambaram of Congress, NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Based on their current strength in the Assembly, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are confident of winning one seat each whereas BJP is poised to win two seats.

While Piyush Goyal, Sanjay Raut and Praful Patel have been renominated by their parties, the new candidates include BJP's Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar, and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi. A close contest is expected between Mahadik and Pawar for the last seat whose result will be decided by the second-preference votes of MVA and BJP. Interestingly, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence in BJP winning three seats in the upcoming RS election.

Speaking to the media on May 31, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the saffron party of horse-trading. Contending that BJP doesn't have enough votes to bag a 3rd RS seat in Maharashtra, he also alleged that the JP Nadda-led party had reposed faith in turncoats rather than dedicated workers and leaders. This was perceived as a reference to Pankaja Munde, Prakash Javadekar and Vinod Tawde not making the cut. While a delegation of MVA leaders met Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil urging the party to give up the claim on the 3rd RS seat in lieu of an MLC seat, the latter turned down the offer.