Uddhav Thackeray Calls Party Meeting After EC Declares Shinde Camp ‘real Shiv Sena’

A day after the Election Commission of India termed the Eknath Shinde faction ‘the real Shiv Sena’, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called on an important meeting of his camp at his residence Matoshree on Saturday. According to sources, the MLAs and MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will attend the meeting.

Leaders like Priyanka Chaturvedi, Manisha Kayande and others have arrived at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai to attend the meeting. The meeting has been called by Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the further course of action after the Election Commission awarded the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Shinde camp.

Uddhav Thackeray also met his supporters outside his residence on Saturday who gathered to showcase their support to him. Addressing his supporters Uddhav appealed to his party supporters to ensure that the Chief Minister belongs to his party in the next Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"You stole our ‘dhanush baan’ just a day ahead of Mahashivratri. Keep it and contest the election. We will come with ‘mashaal’ now,” Thackeray remarked.

Uddhav camp demands justice

Unhappy with the Election commission’s decision, the Uddhav camp demanded justice and said that it is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to protect democracy. The leaders of the Uddhav camp also accused BJP of using Central agencies as their toolkits.

“BJP has already made EC, ED and CBI their election toolkits and now their next aim is the judiciary. The Law Minister & Rajya Sabha chairman keep challenging the judiciary. So it is the Supreme Court’s responsibility to protect democracy,” Uddhav faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Teeming ECI ‘Entirely Compromised Institution’, Chaturvedi said, “It's surprising to see independent agencies like EC, which was set up to protect democracy and legislation, stooping so low and taking sides of those who’ve betrayed a political party. ECI is 'Entirely Compromised Institution of India'.”

EC declares Shinde camp ‘Real Shiv Sena’

In a massive blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17, ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The EC verdict came after it observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It said that Sena's constitution, amended in 2018, was not on record of the poll panel.

The Election Commission’s decision came after both the Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray were involved in a fight for the bow and arrow symbol of the party. The tussle over the party name and symbol began after Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray last year and termed his faction to be the ‘real Shiv Sena’.