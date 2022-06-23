In a sensational allegation, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who had returned from Guwahati after a brief rebellion claimed that he had been 'kidnapped' by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing a press conference along with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and fellow rebel returnee Kailas Patil, Deshmukh claimed that he was forcibly taken to a hospital by police officers under the pretext of a 'heart attack'. Patil also leveled similar allegations and claimed that he had to run 1 kilometer to escape from captivity.

"I was asked to be with Eknath Shinde. I was taken to some other location, they said we will go to some other place. Some people did dirty tricks. They changed our cars continuously. From Thane to Vasai to Virar, we were being taken to undisclosed locations. Some odd things were happening, and when we reached the border checkpost, I understood that we are being taken to another state," claimed Kailas Patil.

"We were trapped and taken to Surat. I wanted to come back so I started walking between trucks back to the check post. I even took a lift from a motorcyclist. Then I asked a truck person for a lift. I walked a kilometer to run away from there. We will not ditch Shiv Sena which helped us become MLAs," said Kailas Patil.

Sena MLA alleges 'BJP conspiracy'

On the other hand, Nitin Deshmukh alleged that the entire night escapade was orchestrated by the BJP which was 'constantly tried to break the government'. "We were taken by road to Gujarat. Three Ministers were there with us in the car and they were coordinating with someone on call. We did not know where we were being taken to. BJP had planned everything. I was tricked and taken to Surat. This was a conspiracy against the MVA government," he claimed.

He added, "There was a 5-star hotel in Surat. IPS officers in Gujarat were working like slaves of the BJP. I tried to run away but was caught by Surat police. Then I was forcefully taken to a government hospital. Despite having no complications, doctors told me that I had a heart attack, 300-350 police personnel were keeping an eye on us. I was injected in the wrong way. They told me to lie that I had a heart attack. This was a conspiracy planned by Gujarat officials and BJP."

Before me, MLA Prakash Abitkar tried to get away from them but he could not. We got to know about the conspiracy against the MVA govt as soon as we reached Surat's hotel: Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/PvV8BYtE6K — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Eknath Shinde Showcases Strength

Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain." (Shinde sir you move forward, we stand with you).

Out of 42 rebels from Maharashtra seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati-- 35 are from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs. It is pertinent to note that this has caused massive trouble for Uddhav Thackeray's government as only 13 loyalist MLAs are currently present in Matoshree. The rebel camp needs to cross the 37 mark to evade disqualification.