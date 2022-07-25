Uddhav Thackeray Camp Moves SC Seeking Stay On EC Proceedings To Ascertain Real Shiv Sena

The tussle between Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for control of the party reached the Supreme Court on Monday. In an application filed before the SC, Shiv Sena general secretary Subhash Desai demanded a stay on the proceedings initiated by the Election Commission of India on July 22 till the final adjudication of the numerous petitions filed by both factions. On July 19, the rebel camp moved the EC seeking to be recognised as the "real Shiv Sena" and the right to use the "bow and arrow" symbol.

While the Thackeray faction urged the EC to not proceed with the matter at this stage, the latter issued a notice asking both sides to furnish their written submissions and documents by 1 pm on August 8. According to Desai, allowing the EC to continue with the proceedings will cause irreparable injury to their side as the rebels want to alter the status quo. To buttress his point, he highlighted that the Eknath Shinde camp called a meeting of the National Executive Committee in a bid to illegally alter the prevailing situation in the organisation. The SC is set to hear the bunch of Shiv Sena pleas on August 1.

Here are the other pleas filed by both Sena factions in the SC: