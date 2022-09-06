Uddhav Thackeray Camp Responds To BJP & Eknath Shinde's 150-seat Target To Win BMC Polls

After Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, set a target of 135 seats for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections while holding a crucial meeting with BJP leaders. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader and former BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday dismissed the saffron party's poll strategy, stating that they too have set a target of 150 seats and it is only the voters who will decide.

Speaking to ANI, the former mayor said, "Every party leader has to motivate the party cadre. We have also declared that we will win 150 seats in the BMC. Now it is to see what democracy does."

Earlier in the day during a party meet, the Union Home Minister was heard saying, "Uddhav Thackeray betrayed BJP, those who betray in politics never get success, we need to strengthen BJP in BMC. BJP eyes on 135 seats of BMC. Eknath Shinde owns real Shiv Sena."

Before the crucial meeting, Amit Shah visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers after arriving in Mumbai during the ongoing Ganesh festival. Follwing this, he went to the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. He then visited Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar bungalow. Later, he made a visit to Eknath Shinde's Varsha bungalow after a crucial party meet.

BMC Polls 2022

This comes ahead of the crucial polls to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that is expected to be held in September or October. The BJP is aiming to wrest control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash-rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to delay in holding polls. Notably, BMC is considered Asia’s richest civic body with an annual budget of nearly Rs.37,000 crore. In 2017, the BMC election had become a prestige battle for the Shiv Sena and BJP. The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election.