Uddhav Thackeray Camp Urges Guv To Not Appoint 39 Sena MLAs As Ministers Until SC Verdict

In a key development, the Uddhav Thackeray camp urged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to not appoint any of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as Ministers. Writing to Koshyari on Tuesday, Sena general secretary Subhash Desai contended that appointing the rebels to any remunerative posts will be "destructive of the constitutional scheme" as the disqualification proceedings against them are pending. Moreover, he requested the Governor to act in due deference to the proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

Subhash Desai opined, "Appointment of Ministers and/or offering any remunerative posts to persons against whom disqualification proceedings under the Tenth schedule are pending and who may be disqualified will be against the very letter and spirit of Article 164(1B) as well as Article 361B. Rewarding members against whom disqualification proceedings are pending with ministerial berths or remunerative posts would be totally destructive of the constitutional scheme". Apart from Eknath Shinde, 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away from MVA.

SC yet to list Shiv Sena's petitions

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana refused to list the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for hearing on Monday. Appearing before the apex court, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal argued for an early hearing citing that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is scheduled to take up the disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday itself. Clarifying that the constitution of a bench will take some time, the bench ordered a status quo on the disqualification proceedings until the apex court rules on the pleas.

Here are the pleas likely to come up for hearing: