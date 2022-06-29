Uddhav Thackeray Committed Sin By Joining Hands With Congress: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a fresh jibe at Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray and said that the MVA government leader has committed a sin by joining hands with Congress while leaving the ideology.

Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Tuesday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked Congress and said that the Grand Old Party will be wiped out from everywhere. Chouhan further added that the Congress party is drowning in Maharashtra and taking Shiv Sena with it.

"In Maharashtra Shiv Sena formed MVA government with Congress. The Congress is such a 'Bhasmasur' that 'Hum to dube hai sanam, tumhe bhi lekar dubenge' (we are already drowned darling, but we'll take you with us). They also drowned the poor Uddhav."

"Uddhav Thackeray committed a sin by joining hands with the Congress party. He even left the ideology. Congress is not going to do anything well," CM Chouhan said on Tuesday.

'If you committed no mistake, then why scared?': CM Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attacked the Congress party for staging protests over the ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi. He asked Congress about the need to stage protests. "In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi is doing rounds of ED office. If something wrong is committed and the investigating agency is calling you for an enquiry, then what's wrong with that? When the agency calls him (Rahul Gandhi) for enquiry, Congress stages demonstrations. Here is the rule of law. If you have not committed any mistake, then why are you scared?" he asked.

BJP urges Maharashtra Governor to ask MVA govt to seek floor test

The opposition BJP on Tuesday night urged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to direct the crisis-hit Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove its majority in the Assembly.

After arriving from New Delhi, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted a letter to him, seeking direction to the MVA government to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly in view of the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the lead party in the ruling alliance.

Fadnavis, a former CM, claimed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ruling coalition seemed to be in a minority as 39 Sena MLAs, who belong to the rebel faction led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, have said they do not support the government.

"Therefore, we handed over a letter to the Governor, requesting him to ask the government to prove its majority through a floor test in the House," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters.

On the other hand, CM Thackeray urged the rebel fraction led by Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai and hold talks with him, saying it's not "too late", but Shinde remained unmoved and asserted the legislators backing him are firm on taking forward Hindutva.