Uddhav Thackeray Dares Shinde Camp: 'Go To People Without Naming Shiv Sena & Balasaheb'

Addressing Shiv Sena workers virtually, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde to not use 'Balasaheb's name'. He also stated that without Shiv Sena and Balasaheb's names, the rebels are nothing.

"I'm challenging these people if they want to run the government, run Shiv Sena they are talking about then don't use the names of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena. I'm challenging you won't be able to survive in the politics," Thackeray said.

Uddhav further said that the 'Shiv Sena' and 'Thackerays' are synonymous. "If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb and Shiv Sena's names," Thackeray said.

The Sena has been witnessing the rebellion within the party after Eknath Shinde broke away and formed a rebel group with the support of several legislators. Shinde is currently camping with at least 38 rebel MLAs of the Sena and several independents in Guwahati. He has claimed that the faction led by him are "real Shiv Sainiks".

The Sena chief said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him.

"I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," he said.

I have left CM's bungalow, not my determination, says Uddhav

In a virtual address to Shiv Sena's district unit chiefs and 'sampark pramukhs', CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he made have vacated the official residence of the Chief Minister, but his determination is intact.

"Despite the rebellions that the party has faced earlier, it came to power twice. I may have left 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence, but not my determination," he said.

Thackeray added that in the last 2.5 years, he battled the coronavirus pandemic as well as his own ill-health, but opponents took advantage of this situation.