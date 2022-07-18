Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde To Meet Soon? Shiv Sena Leader's Tweet Creates Buzz

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray are likely to meet soon to resolve differences, claimed Marathi actor Deepali Sayed, who identifies herself as a Shiv Sena leader.

Taking to Twitter, she said that leaders will come together for a discussion in the next two days. Moreover, she said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will mediate the reconciliation between Shinde and Thackeray.

Sayed tweeted, "It is great to know that in the coming two days, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will come together for the first time for a discussion, respecting the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks. Some BJP leaders are mediating for this meeting."

After her tweet caused a flutter, a Sena functionary clarified that Sayed holds no post in the party.

The actress had unsuccessfully contested the Maharashtra Assembly election in 2019 from the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in the Thane district on a Shiv Sena ticket. In 2014, she fought from the Ahmednagar district on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket but lost. She identifies herself as a Shiv Sena leader in her Twitter description.

When asked about Syed's tweet, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut did not deny it but said he was aware of such a development. "I am not aware of (any meeting between Uddhav and Shinde). I am a very small worker in the party," he said.

Sanjay Raut attacks CM Shinde over Cabinet expansion delay

Raut, who is in Delhi for the Presidential polls, slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government over the delay in Cabinet expansion even 15 days after taking oath as Chief Minister following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"It (expansion of cabinet) has not happened because there is a Constitutional problem. The 40 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena (in the Shinde camp) face the threat of disqualification and the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court. If they take oath as ministers, they will be disqualified," he said.

Shiv Sena had formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in coalition with the NCP and Congress in 2019 after severing decades-old ties with the BJP over leadership issues. Uddhav Thackeray's stint as Chief Minister was however cut short after his government was overthrown by Eknath Shinde's rebellion. The leader went on to become the chief minister of Maharashtra with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.