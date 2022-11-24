Uddhav Thackeray Evades Answers On 'big Issue' Of Inaction Over Shraddha's 2020 Letter

Questioning upon the police inaction over a complaint of Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by Aaftab Poonawalla, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resorted to evasion on Thursday.

Addressing the reporters, Thackeray, on the 2020 complaint, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, acknowledge that it was a 'big issue'.

"It is a very big issue but let us discuss this some other time, not right now...,' the Shiv Sena supremo said.

Earlier, the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis had termed the letter as 'serious' and wondered 'why no action was taken by the police'. "We will look into it, we will conduct a proper investigation as to why no action was taken...I don't want to blame anyone, but when action is not taken on such complaints, it leads to crimes like the Shraddha murder case," said Fadnavis, while addressing the reporters.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and hacked her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

In 2020, Shraddha had feared exactly what happened in 2022

While Aaftab and Shraddha entered into a relationship in 2019, problems started cropping up in 2020, and the November 23-dated complaint letter is proof.

"Aaftab Amin Poonwala has been abusing me, and beating me. Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It's been 6 months he has been hitting me but I don't have the guts to go to the police station because he threatens to kill me," Shraddha had written in the letter.

Expressing her resolve to move out, she had further said, "Any kind of physical damage should be coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere."

However, in a second letter dated December 19, she said, "After the complaint was filed, parents of Aaftab came to our residence and we compromised our problems with mutual understanding. Hence I withdraw my complaint."

Aaftab has been arrested and is now in police custody. Police so far have his confession, but that is not admissible on its own.