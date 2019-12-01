Uddhav Thackeray Expects 'Intolerance To Injustice' From Newly Elected Speaker Nana Patole

Welcoming the new Speaker of the House - Nana Patole, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, said that he was proud of the Assembly as it was the most sacred temple of democracy in the state. He added that Patole, who was a farmer's on had risen to this level after a lot of struggles. He further stated that the Speaker was famous for his intolerance to injustice.

Uddhav Thackeray welcomes new Speaker

"As the leader of the Vidhan Sabha, I wish to welcome you to the Assembly after being elected as the Speaker of the House. I am proud of one thing - This is the state's highest Assembly. Just as Lok Sabha is the country's most sacred temple of democracy, similarly this is Maharashtra's temple of democracy. We have all reached here after a lot of struggles," he said.

He added, "You (Nana Patole) are the son of a farmer. You too have struggled and fought the entire way to reach this position, facing questions of the people. After your election, the way you were wished by everyone has displayed the uniqueness of our Assembly. I have realised that you never accept injustice and have always shown courage. We believe that you will deliver justice to people from all sections of society."

Thackeray expects 'no tolerance to injustice' from Speaker

Recalling the ruckus which ensued in the Assembly during Saturday's floor test, Thackeray said that the Speaker held the responsibility of handling the Ruling-Opposing factions. He added that the way the Assembly congratulated his unanimous election, highlighted its unique nature. He also said that he only expected Patole to not tolerate injustice in the House.

"The Vidhan Sabha which has started yesterday has seen the ruling faction and the opposing faction. You have witnessed what has happened in the Assembly yesterday. Now it is your responsibility to handle both sides carefully. I expect that you will do your duty and not tolerate any injustice," he said.

Nana Patole elected Speaker

Maha Vikas Aghadi Speaker nominee Nana Patole was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday. This development occurred after BJP withdrew its nominee Kisan Kathore out of the race citing it did not want any controversy in the Speaker election. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government had nominated the Congress leader unanimously on Saturday ahead of the floor test.

Maha Vikas Aghadi wins floor test

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 30 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. Previously, Devendra Fadnavis stepped down as CM after 3 days, when Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.