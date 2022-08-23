Uddhav Thackeray Expels Rebel Leaders Uday Samant & Yashwant Jadhav From Shiv Sena

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expelled two rebel Shiv Sena leaders and members of the Eknath Shinde camp, Uday Samant and Yashwant Jadhav.

Both Samant and Jadhav had joined CM Eknath Shinde's camp before being sacked by Thackeray from the post of deputy leader and removed from his Shiv Sena party on the ground of anti-party activities. It is significant to mention that Uday Samant was a minister in the Uddhav government when he joined the Shinde faction a few days after rebel against then CM Thackeray took place. Samant had also bagged a ministerial berth in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Samant was the education minister in the Uddhav government, whereas, in the Shinde-Fadnavis government, he holds the portfolio of Industries. On the other hand, senior Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav, who had also joined CM Shinde, was earlier a chairman of the standing committee of BMC.

This expulsion order comes after Thackeray on Sunday said honest Shiv Sena workers are with him while the rebel camp led by CM Ekanath Shinde cannot function "without money". Addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, Uddhav claimed that the people of Maharashtra are awaiting the Assembly elections so that they can "teach a lesson to the traitors".

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned.

Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin.

However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM. The Shinde camp has also asked EC to recognise it as the 'real Shiv Sena'.