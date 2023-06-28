Uddhav Thackeray Faction Fighting Corruption The Biggest Joke Of The Millennium: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction fighting corruption is the "biggest joke of the millenium." In an interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the show Nation Wants To Know, Fadnavis spoke about the numerous alleged scams that took place when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray was in power. Fadnavis also spoke about a Shiv Sena (UBT) faction march against corruption slated to take place on July 1.

Talking about what later came to be known as the COVID jumbo centres scam, Fadnavis said, "I am 100% sure that corruption was involved in the matter. Engaging in a scam related to a COVID center puts the lives of thousands of people at risk. According to the information available to me, 35 doctors received emails inquiring about payment disbursements made in their names. Their responses indicated that they had indeed applied but had never joined the centers."

"Furthermore, there are reports of body bags being sold at a highly inflated price of Rs 6,000 instead of their actual value of Rs. 600. These scams shed light on the intentions of those who were in power during that time," Fadnavis said.

What was the COVID jumbo centres scam?

The alleged COVID-19 jumbo centres scam refers to allegations of impropriety in the awarding of contracts for the set up of field hospitals in Mumbai during the pandemic. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in power in Maharashtra at the time, set up field hospitals and recruited healthcare staff on a contractual basis. The field hospitals were being handled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Mumbai police registered a case in August 2022 at Azad Maidan police station based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, regarding money laundering charges in the COVID-19 jumbo centres scam. Subsequently, in October 2022, the case was transferred to the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) later initiated a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case in relation to the matter.

'Uddhav Thackeray's handlers...'

Fadnavis, who spoke on several themes in course of the interview, including the role of Sharad Pawar in the creation of the MVA, said, while elaborating on the alleged COVID centres scam said, "It appears that their primary focus was on financial gain rather than providing adequate care to those in need. This situation resulted in people being abandoned and left to perish in COVID centers while money was being made from the situation. I believe that the occurrence of these scams would not have been possible without the involvement of the Shiv Sena handlers associated with Uddhav Thackeray in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation."

"I find it very amusing that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction is going to launch a protest against corruption in corporation (BMC) on 1st July. This is the biggest joke of the millennium," Fadnavis said.