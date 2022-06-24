Uddhav Thackeray Gives Ultimatum To Rebel MLAs: 'Return To Mumbai Within 24 Hours'

Running out of options, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources. The Maharastra CM has asked the Eknath Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return despite this, then disciplinary action will be initiated against them. Sources have also revealed that no further talks will be held with them if they don't come to Mumbai within the 24-hour window.

Amidst the CM's ultimatum, Shiv Sena's legal team has reached the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and has demanded a decision on the suspension of 12 rebel MLAs. As per sources, it has also sought the disqualification of 5 more MLAs- Sada Sarvankar, Prakash Abitkar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Balaji Kalyankar and Ramesh Bornare. Earlier today in a setback to the Shinde rebels, Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal accepted an application by the Sena appointing Sunil Prabhu as the Chief Whip.

Eknath Shinde crosses 2/3rd mark

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Eknath Shinde stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represent the 'real Shiv Sena' and claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs, including Independents. A 'big decision' by the Shinde camp is likely today, he said.

As per the latest inputs, the 38th Shiv Sena MLA has arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. This propels the rebel camp well over the 37-mark, which was needed by them to avoid disqualification from the assembly.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has conceded that Shiv Sena had lost its numbers. Reaching out to rebel MLAs, Raut on Thursday said that the party's 'doors are open' to the Guwahati camp and all issues raised by them can be resolved through talks. He also hinted at mulling an exit from the MVA.

"The rebels who are out of Mumbai have raised the issue of Hindutva. If all these MLAs feel that Shiv Sena should walk out of the MVA, show guts to come back to Mumbai. You say you have issues only with the government and also say that you are true Shiv Sainiks...Your demand will be considered. But come and talk with Uddhav Thackeray," he said.