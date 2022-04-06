'Uddhav Thackeray Joined Queue Of Pseudo Seculars': Devendra Fadnavis On Loudspeaker Row

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched a fresh salvo at CM Uddhav Thackeray by alleging that the latter had "joined the queue of pseudo seculars" by not adopting action on loudspeakers installed in mosques while seizing those installed in temples, according to ANI.

The BJP leader, during an event to mark the party's Foundation Day, said, "It seems that Uddhav Thackeray has joined the queue of pseudo seculars. He doesn’t take action on loudspeakers even after HC order but when ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ is played on loudspeakers, it’s seized. It means Uddhav Thackeray has joined politics of pseudo-secular," ANI reported.

Fadnavis' statement comes amid the ongoing war of words between the two political factions - Shiv Sena and BJP over MNS leader Raj Thackeray's demand for the removal of high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra. The BJP has extended its support to the demand made by Raj Thackeray, who is a cousin of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Further speaking about the charges made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut against former BJP member Kirit Somaiya, Fadnavis added, "They (Shiv Sena) have not provided any evidence against Kirit Somaiya. They try their best to act against Kirit and his son. We are watching this matter." For the unversed, Raut had alleged that Somaiya had siphoned off Rs 58 crore during a crowd-funding campaign that aimed to save the Vikrant, the Indian Navy's first aircraft carrier.

Loudspeaker row

Earlier last week, Raj Thackeray had said, "Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume."

In the month of August 2016, the Bombay High Court had ruled the use of loudspeakers was not a fundamental right. The Bombay High Court observed that no religion or sect could claim that the right to use a loudspeaker or a public address system was a fundamental right conferred by Article 25 of the Constitution of India.

Speculation about BJP-MNS association arises

The speculation regarding a possible BJP-MNS collaboration dates back to the period immediately after the formation of the MVA administration in November 2020. According to the sources, Raj Thackeray was very critical of Shiv Sena distancing itself from Hindutva. Also, both former Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and fellow BJP MLA Ashish Shelar held "secret meetings" with the MNS chief.

However, there was no development in the alliance talks after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year in January, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil stressed that his party will not form an alliance with MNS for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane. But Raj Thackeray's pro-BJP tilt came into focus during his Gudi Padva speech on April 2.

On the special occasion, he also took a dig at Shiv Sena for claiming the Chief Minister's post after the 2019 Assembly polls despite the BJP top brass having clearly stated during the poll campaign that the CM will be from BJP.