Uddhav Thackeray Jumps On Kejriwal Bandwagon, Calls BJP The 'real Oppositon'

After Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee, now Uddhav Thackeray has jumped on the Arvind Kejriwal bandwagon in his efforts to counter the Centre's ordinance extending powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G). Thackeray, the former Maharashtra chief minister, said it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that should be called Opposition as they are against democracy and the Constitution. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the the Supreme Court's decision on power distribution in Delhi was in favour of the people. Thackeray is the latest to come in support of Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party chief sought to gather Opposition leaders against the ordinance.

Addressing a joint press conference with Arvind Kejriwal, Thackeray said, "We all have come together to save democracy and the country. I feel, we should not be called 'Opposition' parties, else they (BJP-led central government) should be called 'Opposition' since they are against democracy and the Constitution."

'Uddhav Ji has promised...'

"The Arvind Kejriwal government was elected by the people. What kind of democracy is it? The Centre has circumvented the Supreme Court's decision with the ordinance," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, during the press conference, stated, "Uddhav Thackeray ji has promised us that they will support us in the Parliament. If this bill (ordinance) doesn’t pass in the Parliament, then the Modi-government will not come back to power in 2024.”

In an effort to garner opposition parties' support against the Centre's ordinance Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. He was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha along with Delhi Minister Atishi.

Kejriwal gets Mamata's support

On Tuesday, the Delhi Chief Minister met with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and sought her support. Notably, the Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the transfer-posting and appointments in Delhi.

""This government has become a government 'of the agency, by the agency and for the agency'. We fear the Central govt might change the Constitution, they might change the name of the country... They don't even respect the Supreme Court verdicts," Banerjee had said.