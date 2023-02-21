Uddhav Thackeray Likely To Lose Party Funds To CM Eknath Shinde In Another Major Blow

After losing the Shiv Sena symbol, the Legislative office at Vidhan Bhavan and the Lok Sabha office to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Uddhav Thackeray camp may also lose party funds, sources told Republic TV. This comes right before the National Executive Meeting that will be chaired by Shinde at 7 pm with all his 40 MLAs. During this meeting, some new office bearers may be elected, according to Minister Deepak Kesarkar and discussions over the party funds and booths are also expected to take place.

The total fund amounts to Rs 150 crores and the money is used in election campaigns and other party-related activities. Kesarkar said that the Shinde camp is not interested in the funds but Uddhav has the responsibility to hand over the assets to the real Shiv Sena, which after the Election Commission's decision is the one being led by Shinde.

Uddhav camp suffers multiple blows

The Shinde camp has registered big wins against Uddhav Thackeray as the EC has allotted the party symbol (bow and arrow), while the Lok Sabha office and the Legislative office at Vidhan Bhavan have also been won by the former. EC allowed the Shinde camp to retain the symbol as it has the majority (40 out of 56 MLAs), a decision that, according to Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut, is a result of "the murder of democracy." The case has now reached the Supreme Court and a hearing is due on Wednesday at 3:30 pm as Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the EC's decision.

"Now the Supreme Court is the last ray of hope. All institutions have stopped working in this country. Democracy has been murdered, so now the only hope is the Supreme Court. We will go there and seek justice," Raut told the media. Raut had earlier alleged that the Shinde faction bought the Shiv Sena symbol for Rs 2,000 crore, and says he has proof to back the allegation.