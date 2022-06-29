Last Updated:

Uddhav Thackeray LIVE: Maharashtra CM Welcomes SC Verdict; Thanks Sharad & Sonia

After the Supreme Court upheld Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to have a floor test on Thursday at 11 am. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media at 9:30 PM after the verdict.

21:37 IST, June 29th 2022
Uddhav Thackeray addresses the state after Supreme Court verdict

Soon after the SC verdict on the floor test which will take place on Thursday at 11 am, CM Uddhav Thackeray in his address said, "I will continue with Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.  I’ve spoken my mind to ministers. It is my sentiment. We have given the name of Sambhaji Nagar to Aurangabad. The name of Osmanabad is now Dharashiv. We did many such good things.  I would like to thank Sharad Pawar ji, Sonia Gandhi ji. There were only four ministers in the cabinet from shivsena at the time of this resolution. Cong, NCP did not oppose that resolution. And those who wanted to support this renaming were absent."

 

21:30 IST, June 29th 2022
After Supreme Court allows Floor Test, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to address at 9:30 pm

21:28 IST, June 29th 2022
