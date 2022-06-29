Uddhav Thackeray LIVE: Maharashtra CM Welcomes SC Verdict; Thanks Sharad & Sonia

Soon after the SC verdict on the floor test which will take place on Thursday at 11 am, CM Uddhav Thackeray in his address said, "I will continue with Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. I’ve spoken my mind to ministers. It is my sentiment. We have given the name of Sambhaji Nagar to Aurangabad. The name of Osmanabad is now Dharashiv. We did many such good things. I would like to thank Sharad Pawar ji, Sonia Gandhi ji. There were only four ministers in the cabinet from shivsena at the time of this resolution. Cong, NCP did not oppose that resolution. And those who wanted to support this renaming were absent."

