Uddhav Thackeray Meets Arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Family Members At His Residence

Maharashtra Ex-CM and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reached the residence of incarcerated MP Sanjay Raut and met his family members

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reached the residence of incarcerated MP Sanjay Raut and met his family members. The meeting comes ahead of Raut's appearance in the Sessions Court in relation to the Patra Chawl scam case. 

In the visuals, Uddhav Thackeray can be seen speaking to Sanjay Raut's mother, wife, daughter, and other extended family members. He was also seen embracing and exclusively talking to the Shiv Sena leader's mother. It is pertinent to mention that the sessions court hearing in Raut's case will begin shortly. 

ED arrests Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl land scam case

Earlier on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the Mumbai residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection to its probe in the Patra Chawl scam case after hours of searches. He was detained by the ED and put under arrest late at night. 

While the ED has claimed that Sanjay Raut failed to appear before the agency for questioning after being summoned twice, the Shiv Sena MP alleged that he was being targeted by the Centre for weakening the party. Notably, the ED questioned Sanjay Raut for around six hours until midnight and also seized cash Rs.11.50 lakhs from his house. Raut is likely to be produced in the PMLA court on Monday afternoon. 

