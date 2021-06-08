Uddhav Thackeray Meets PM Modi; Maratha Quota, GST Dues And More Discussed

On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi and discussed a range of topics. Visiting the national capital after over a year, Thackeray was accompanied by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte. Addressing a press briefing at the Maharashtra Sadan after the meeting, Thackeray expressed hope that PM Modi will take appropriate action on all issues raised by the state government.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s press conference (Delhi) - LIVE https://t.co/hQi55n6mwS — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 8, 2021

Here are some of the issues raised in the meeting

The impasse over the Maratha reservation in educational institutions and public employment which was stayed by the Supreme Court on May 5

The apex court's decision to scrap 27% OBC reservation in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra

The Centre's refusal to transfer the Kanjurmarg land for the construction of a car shed for Mumbai Metro 3

Reservation in promotions

Demand for changing NDRF norms for relief provided to people affected by natural calamity

Pending GST dues worth over Rs.24,000 crore

Pending dues under the 14th Finance Commission

Bulk drug park approval

Farm insurance

Classical language status for Marathi

Maharashtra government raises Maratha quota issue

On May 5, the Constitution bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously ruled that neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the Bombay High Court made out any grounds for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation for Marathas. Moreover, the apex court observed that there was no question of revisiting the verdict in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case which had capped the total reservation at 50%. Amid pan-party consensus for the need to restore the quota, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant and BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has announced the statewide protests demanding reservation will commence from Kolhapur on June 16.

Briefing the media on the discussion with the PM, Ashok Chavan who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation said, "In the verdict dated May 5, the Supreme Court said that state governments do not have the power to accord reservation to SEBCs after the enactment of the 102nd Constitutional amendment. It also noted that the 50% reservation ceiling cannot be crossed as per the Indra Sawhney judgment. These are the two main issues in the judgment".