Last Updated:

Uddhav Thackeray Meets PM Modi; Maratha Quota, GST Dues And More Discussed

On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi and discussed a range of topics. 

Written By
Akhil Oka

Image: Twitter


On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi and discussed a range of topics. Visiting the national capital after over a year, Thackeray was accompanied by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte. Addressing a press briefing at the Maharashtra Sadan after the meeting, Thackeray expressed hope that PM Modi will take appropriate action on all issues raised by the state government.

Here are some of the issues raised in the meeting

  • The impasse over the Maratha reservation in educational institutions and public employment which was stayed by the Supreme Court on May 5
  • The apex court's decision to scrap 27% OBC reservation in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra
  • The Centre's refusal to transfer the Kanjurmarg land for the construction of a car shed for Mumbai Metro 3
  • Reservation in promotions
  • Demand for changing NDRF norms for relief provided to people affected by natural calamity
  • Pending GST dues worth over Rs.24,000 crore
  • Pending dues under the 14th Finance Commission
  • Bulk drug park approval
  • Farm insurance
  • Classical language status for Marathi

Maharashtra government raises Maratha quota issue

On May 5, the Constitution bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously ruled that neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the Bombay High Court made out any grounds for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation for Marathas. Moreover, the apex court observed that there was no question of revisiting the verdict in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case which had capped the total reservation at 50%. Amid pan-party consensus for the need to restore the quota, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant and BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has announced the statewide protests demanding reservation will commence from Kolhapur on June 16. 

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav 'folds hands' in appeal to PM as SC strikes down quota for Marathas

Briefing the media on the discussion with the PM, Ashok Chavan who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation said, "In the verdict dated May 5, the Supreme Court said that state governments do not have the power to accord reservation to SEBCs after the enactment of the 102nd Constitutional amendment. It also noted that the 50% reservation ceiling cannot be crossed as per the Indra Sawhney judgment. These are the two main issues in the judgment".

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanks PM Modi for cooperation in fight against COVID-19

He added, "We told the PM that the review petition filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court should not limit itself to restoring the power of the states to identify and notify socially and educationally backward classes. There is no doubt that states must have this right. But othing will be achieved by giving back this power to the states unless the 50% reservation ceiling is relaxed." 

READ | Nitin Gadkari enters Maharashtra's COVID-19 battle; attends VC with CM Uddhav's cabinet
READ | 'Film & TV shoots to resume in Mumbai only if daily COVID-19 cases decline': CM Uddhav
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND