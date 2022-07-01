A day after relinquishing his Chief Ministerial position in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray met the Shiv Sena cadres at the Sena Bhawan shortly after his first address since exit. At the entrance of the Sena Bhawan, Uddhav was seen surrounded by his remaining party members after dozens of Shiv Sainiks earlier sided with Eknath Shinde, prompting a rebellion in the party. During his address earlier in the day, Thackeray rejected the idea of Eknath Shinde being a CM from Shiv Sena and accredited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a reason for the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) existence.

#LIVE | Uddhav Thackeray meets Party cadre at Sena Bhawan; tune in to watch the visuals coming in here - https://t.co/Ps3LK2pSMb… pic.twitter.com/mEYZAkNMn7 — Republic (@republic) July 1, 2022

Back in 2019, the Shiv Sena and BJP had decided upon a rotation Chief Ministership formula, a promise, which, according to Thackeray, was broken by the saffron party. However, former CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is now set to take charge as Maharashtra's Deputy CM, refuted these claims, stating that no such promise was made in the first place.

Uddhav Thackeray questions BJP over appointing a Shiv Sainik as CM

During his address, Thackeray questioned the BJP if they were planning on appointing a Shiv Sainik as CM, why didn't they do so after the 2019 elections. "It was decided between Amit Shah and me that BJP and Shiv Sena should have the CM post for two and a half years each. Now, two and a half years have elapsed. Whatever happened today would have taken place with respect", Thackeray said. "In the first two and a half years, a BJP or Shiv Sena leader could have become the CM and the other party could have got its CM later. Why did BJP do this now after declining to do this back then?"

#LIVE | The manner in which Govt has been formed & a so-called Shiv Sena worker has been made CM, I had said the same to Amit Shah. This could've been done respectfully. The Shiv Sena was officially with you (at that time): Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/Lq5oSQqHk8 pic.twitter.com/44HAlVKVK3 — Republic (@republic) July 1, 2022

Thackeray even went on to allege that he was forced to become the CM and claimed that had a Shiv Sainik been appointed as CM by BJP back them, the MVA would not have formed. This was the first time he came out in public after announcing his resignation via a Facebook live on June 29.