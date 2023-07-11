'Uddhav Thackeray Needs A Psychiatrist': Fadnavis Hits Back In Blistering War-of-words

Devendra Fadnavis has hit back at his 'former friend and today's political rival' Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, while delivering a speech in Deverndra Fadnavis' hometown of Nagpur, had said that the BJP leader was a "taint" on the city because he had sided with the NCP while claiming he would never do so.

With the pair sniping at each other regularly in the last few weeks, Thackeray had said that in the case of Fadnavis, "no means yes", and he had played an old audio tape of his refusing to work with the NCP. Reacting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that his former friend and current political rival Uddhav needs a psychiatric treatment and that his statement doesn't need a reaction.

“Overall, I feel sorry for our former friend and today's political opponent Uddhav Thackeray ji for his thinking and his behaviour. It seems to me that he needs a psychiatrist, perhaps due to this situation, there has been a very opposite effect on his thinking, and therefore when a person with such a mindset speaks such things, he is not given a reaction. So I will not give any reaction on this.”

Angered by Thackeray’s statement on Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis, workers of BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) also tore up Uddhav Thackeray's posters and smeared his photo with ink near Nagpur airport. Fadnavis has in the last few weeks revealed how Uddhav Thackeray had 'backstabbed' the BJP in the tumult of the 2019 political impasse in the state, wherein the BJP and then undivided Shiv Sena had contested elections together and won but Uddhav Thackeray then severed ties and allied with Congress and NCP.

Fierce war-of-words between Fadnavis and Thackeray

Devendra Fadnavis has picked up his attack on Uddhav Thackeray in the past few weeks, as the MVA was weakened further with the NCP being split. Speaking to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami recently, Fadnavis had asserted that the Hindutva philosophy of the state’s ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition is not anti-Muslim or anti-any minority, but rather anti-appeasement. This is in contrast with Uddhav Thackeray, who he said was engaging in appeasement politics following his separation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“What is our Hindutva? Our Hindutva is not against Muslims. All we have to say is 'don't do appeasement in this country'. This country was divided because of the appeasement of any one society in this country, if there was no policy of appeasement at that time then why did the country get divided? So we don't want another partition, we have no objection to bringing Muslims into the mainstream of development.”

Coming to how the Uddhav faction was engaging in appeasement, Fadnavis said, “The question arises - that till yesterday you used to call Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ (Emperor of Hindu hearts). Later you stopped calling him Hindu Hriday Samrat. You (Thackeray) had never published a calendar in Urdu, now you printed a calendar in Urdu and said Janaab (Urdu word for Mr.) Balasaheb Thackeray. Neither 'Hindu Hriday Samraat', nor 'revered', but Janaab Balasaheb Thackeray. Look, we are not against Muslims, but someone (Uddhav) does so much appeasement then says I am doing Hindutva.”