In his first public address after stepping down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday lambasted the incumbent Eknath Shinde-led government over turning down the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi regime's (MVA) decision of shifting the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed out of Aarey Colony. While addressing the press conference, Uddhav stated that the current Shinde government is free to vent out their anger on him, but warned them against doing it on the environment and the Mumbaikars.

"Attack me, but don't attack Mumbai. Don't project anger for me on Mumbaikars. Don't change the proposal for the metro shed and Aarey rule. Don't toy with the environment of Mumbai," Uddhav Thackeray said.

It is pertinent to note that the Eknath Shinde-led government on Thursday decided to shift the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed back to Aarey. As per sources, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni has been directed to present the new government's stance regarding the location of the metro car shed before the Bombay High Court.

Row over Metro car shed in Aarey Colony

On October 11, 2020, the then-Maharashtra CM Thackeray announced that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. This became one of the key points of contention between BJP and Shiv Sena in recent years. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the transfer of the 102-acre land in Kanjurmarg to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the car shed on December 16, 2020. Widespread protests were held against the Aarey land being utilised for the purpose of building a car shed for Mumbai Metro 3.

The Mumbai Metro 3 project comprises a 33.5 km underground corridor running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route. In total, there will be 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground. At present, over 90 of the tunnelling work has been completed. There has been a long dispute regarding the location of the Metro car shed. According to environmental activists, Aarey is a forest area and any construction work would hamper the ecological balance. On the other hand, the Devendra Fadnavis regime highlighted that the long-term gains of the project would offshoot the temporary damage caused due to the felling of trees.

