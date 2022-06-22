Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Resign As Maharashtra CM & Sena Chief; 'my Own Are Against Me'

Cornered by his own party men and dwindling numbers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Delivering an impassioned address via a Facebook live, Uddhav Thackeray expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation on one condition - that his fellow Shiv Sainiks face him and make the demand in person.

"We were in Opposition to the Congress and NCP for 25-30 years. But I am grateful that both Congress and NCP are supporting me today, they are saying we will stand by you. But it's my own people working with me for ages that are now questioning me. I am ready to resign as the Chief Minister and as the Shiv Sena chief if my own MLAs want it," proclaimed the CM.

'No explanation needed on our Hindutva'

Admitting that he had not been able to meet his party leaders for quite some time due to surgeries and ill health, Thackeray began his address by questioning how Hindutva could be away from Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena away from Hindutva.

"Many people have asked is this the Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray? I don't think I need to give an explanation. I have been unwell after my surgery and was not able to meet anyone. But I have started meeting people again. Shiv Sena can not be away from Hindutva and Hindutva can not be away from Shiv Sena. We have seen Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray and others went to Ayodhya recently. We don't need to give any proof of our Hindutva," said Uddhav Thackeray.

"I don't know what I have done that people are questioning our Hindutva and what the change is between Balasaheb's Shiv Sena and mine. This is the same Shiv Sena that Balasaheb has taken ahead, the same Shiv Sena that fought and reached here," he remarked.

'My own people betrayed me, left standing today with NCP & Congress'

Hitting out at his party workers, the Shiv Sena chief stated that he was most 'shocked and hurt' by the fact that the demand for his ouster was not chorused by NCP or Congress, but by his own. In a sensational revelation, Thackeray informed that there was a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders recently, yet everyone had kept him 'in the dark' and had raised no dissent then.

"There was a meeting of Shiv Sena, where even I went. If they had a real problem, they would have informed me face to face but all disappeared in the night without a hint. Shiv Sena is a strong party with strong leaders, they should have spoken to me. I am a person of responsibility, I will fulfil my duties without a second thought," he stated.

Thackeray also spoke about his rise as the Chief Minister and claimed that he had chosen the post after the repeated requests of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

"We had an MVA meeting. He (Sharad Pawar) said that we have senior leaders on both sides and you have to become the CM. This was a result of Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi. I had told him that I never contested a corporate election. But he insisted I should come on board. There was no self-interest from my side," said Thackeray.

'Don't speak from Guwahati, talk to me face to face'

Slamming the 'betrayal' by senior Shiv Sena Minister and Balasaheb loyalist Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that he was 'not afraid of anything' and would drop his post in an instant if the rebels come and meet him face to face.

"You all are saying that you are not going to backstab Shiv Sena, then what is all this? I can not go to Raj Bhavan because I have COVID. But I am ready to go and meet the Governor. I have already called the Governor and said that I am ready to resign, I am not afraid of anything," said the Maharashtra CM.

"I appeal to my Shiv Sainiks, many people are saying that I am not capable. I am also ready to resign as the party president. But rebels must come face to face. I want these rebels to come to me and say it to my face. They don't want me as a CM but I want a CM from Shiv Sena, will they accept this? I will resign but I want a clear conversation first," he demanded.

He also responded to Shinde's claim of having 70% of Shiv Sainik MLAs on his side, questioning whether these numbers were achieved through emotions or 'under pressure'. "Position is not important, but it's the achievement which takes you ahead. After my Facebook live, many people would criticise me. Don't speak from Guwahati, come and tell me to resign and I will resign. Jai Maharashtra," he concluded.