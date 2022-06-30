Uddhav Thackeray Resigns LIVE Updates: BJP & Rebels Set To Form Govt; Guv Might Meet MLAs

The police have tightened security at the residences and offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in the wake of the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are expected to reach Mumbai today morning. A chartered flight carrying them landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night. They are currently staying in a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji. The police are on alert to avoid any untoward incident across Maharashtra following the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, an official said.

"Security at the residences and offices of rebel MLAs has been increased. Police personnel and SRPF have been deployed at all the important locations," the official said. The police fear that Shiv Sena cadres will come out on the streets to stage protests against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and security has been tightened accordingly