Uddhav Thackeray Resigns LIVE Updates: BJP & Rebels Set To Form Govt; Guv Might Meet MLAs

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is likely to meet MLAs today in order to explore the possibility of the formation of a new government. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the CM of Maharashtra for the third time on July 1.
After Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post, the Maharashtra Legislature issued a circular informing all MLAs that the special Assembly session won't take place today. This is because there is no need to hold a floor test now.
Weighing in on the collapse of the government, Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan opined, "Through the MVA, we gave Maharashtra a government that would take everyone along. This government had the strong support of citizens from all walks of life. The whole of Maharashtra is saddened by the untimely collapse of this government. In two and a half years, we made a sincere effort to do what we could in spite of a terrible crisis like the Corona. I have good wishes for the new rulers and there is a reasonable expectation that there will be no politics in the public interest work we have started."
कोरोनासारखे महाभयंकर संकट ओढवले असतानाही जे-जे चांगले करता आले, ते करण्याचा प्रामाणिक प्रयत्न आम्ही अडीच वर्षात केला. नवीन सत्ताधाऱ्यांना माझ्या सदिच्छा आहेत आणि आम्ही सुरू केलेल्या लोकहिताच्या कामांमध्ये राजकारण होणार नाही, एवढी माफक अपेक्षा आहे.— Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) June 29, 2022
The police have tightened security at the residences and offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in the wake of the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are expected to reach Mumbai today morning. A chartered flight carrying them landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night. They are currently staying in a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji. The police are on alert to avoid any untoward incident across Maharashtra following the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, an official said.
"Security at the residences and offices of rebel MLAs has been increased. Police personnel and SRPF have been deployed at all the important locations," the official said. The police fear that Shiv Sena cadres will come out on the streets to stage protests against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and security has been tightened accordingly
Speaking to Republic Media Network, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil when asked about its course of action, said that BJP is a pan-India party and decisions are taken after deliberations. "Tomorrow, Devendra Fadnavis and I will go to Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. The meeting is not fixed yet but we are in no hurry," Patil said. He also advised party workers to observe restraint in victory. Moreover, Devendra Fadnavis who is likely to be the next CM of Maharashtra told reporters, "I will tell the party's stand tomorrow for sure".
The final nail in the coffin for the MVA government was Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordering a floor test on June 30. This came in the wake of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and 7 Independent MLAs putting forth this demand. In a letter addressed to Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari opined, "After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media, I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the Chief Minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House".
While the vacation bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala agreed to hear Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu's plea against the floor test, it refused to grant immediate relief after a marathon 3 and a half-hour hearing. However, it clarified that the proceedings of the trust vote will be subject to the final outcome of the instant writ petition as well as the Shinde camp's plea. With the rebel MLAs being allowed to vote, the MVA government was clearly short of numbers.
The Maharashtra government plunged into a crisis on June 21 after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. While the rebels urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to sever ties with NCP and Congress and return to the NDA fold, the latter refused to accept this demand. As the rebels shifted to a Guwahati hotel, Shiv Sena filed a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 party MLAs. Subsequently, they challenged the disqualification proceedings and Eknath Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader in the SC.
On Monday, an SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to the rebels to submit their response to the disqualification petition until July 12. Moreover, the state government assured that no harm will be caused to the lives, liberty and properties of the 39 MLAs and their families. Overall, 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, 7 Independents and 2 Prahar Janshakti Party legislators rebelled against the MVA thereby reducing the three-party coalition to a minority.
Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra CM in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. On this occasion, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.
#WATCH Mumbai | Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra CM. He had asked Uddhav to continue as CM until an alternate arrangement is made: Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/nWQ26bXkPN— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022