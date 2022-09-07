Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought permission to meet incarcerated MP Sanjay Raut who is lodged in the Arthur Road Jail. As per sources, the Mumbai Central Prison received a call from Uddhav Thackeray's office seeking permission to meet Raut, who was arrested in a money laundering case on August 1.

However, the Superintendent of Police denied permission to the former chief minister and asked him to file an application before the court for the same.

#BREAKING | Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks permission from Arthur Jail SP to meet Sanjay Raut; permission denied, SP asks Uddhav to file application before court https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/fMqByj8W0t — Republic (@republic) September 7, 2022

Sanjay Raut to remain in jail till September 19

On Monday, a special court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut till September 19. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl money laundering case.

A plea seeking extension of judicial custody had been moved by the ED earlier. Sanjay Raut's lawyer informed the court that he has not filed a bail application yet.

The court has allowed Raut to sign some Parliament forms while in prison and provide a copy of the same to the court and the ED.

The Shiv Sena spokesperson and close aide of Uddhav Thackeray was arrested by the ED on August 1 after over six hours of questioning in the Patra Chawl land scam case.

The ED investigative officer in the arrest memo alleged that "on the basis of material in my possession, I have reason to believe that Sanjay Rajaram Raut has been guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act."