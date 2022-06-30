After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the Maharashtra CM post, his MVA cabinet Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that the former CM should have faced the trust vote.

Speaking to reporters over Uddhav Thackeray's resignation from the Maharashtra CM post, Balasaheb Thorat said, "I feel that he (Uddhav Thackeray) should've faced trust vote but he gave his farewell speech at the end of cabinet meeting itself. Uddhav Thackeray is a sensitive person with simple nature. He did not like a few things, so he resigned."

Adding further he said, "All our MLAs were present for the trust vote today. But now the next strategy will be discussed in today's meeting (in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan)... We have to decide on who will be the opposition leader."

When asked about the conflict in the Congress party over the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar by the MVA government, the Congress leader said, "There's no dispute in Congress regarding the name change of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar."

It is pertinent to mention that former CM Thackeray in his last cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the long-standing demand of renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar. He also approved the renaming of Usmanabad to 'Dharashiv'. Notably, the renaming of Aurangabad has caused anger in Congress, as per sources.

Eknath Shinde to arrive in Mumbai today

The Shiv Sena's rebel group leader, Eknath Shinde will reach Mumbai at 12.30 pm today and is likely to exit the Santacruz airport from the VIP gate. However, all other MLAs from his camp will stay put in Goa, as BJP wanted Shinde to come to Mumbai alone and have an in-person discussion about the way forward.

Currently, a meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at the Sagar Bungalow- the residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, wherein state BJP in-charge CT Ravi, party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others are present.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state CM in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. During the address, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.