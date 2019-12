Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, while addressing a press conference jointly with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, slammed the BJP and said, "They should be exposed." In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.