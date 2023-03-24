Uddhav Thackeray Takes A Swipe At Cousin Raj: 'Talking About The Same Thing For Years'

Uddhav Thackeray has reacted to Raj Thackeray's Gudi Padwa address in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) and first cousin of Uddhav, said he would build a large Ganpati temple at the spot where a Dargah was built allegedly encroaching upon land. Uddhav said he has not heard Raj Thackeray's speech but maintained that the MNS leader has been talking about the same thing for many years.

"I did not listen to the speech of Raj Thackeray yesterday as he has been talking about the same thing for many years. The Dargah built in the illegal area is not a new thing, earlier also different leaders had come there after being elected, then no action was taken, but this script came from above," former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

On Wednesday, March 22, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray threatened to take action in case the state authorities failed to raze an encroachment off the sea coast.

During the Gudi Padwa address at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray played a video clip shot by a drone of the alleged illegal Dargah off the Mahim coast of Mumbai. He said, “Whose dargah it is? Is it of a fish? It was not there a couple of years ago. If the illegal construction is not demolished immediately, then we would construct a huge Ganpati temple at the same place," Raj Thackeray warned.

BMC begins demolition of disputed site at Mahim beach

The government on Thursday, March 23 initiated the demolition of a Dargah built in Mahim, the coastal part of South Mumbai. A team of Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) officials reached the site early on Thursday morning and started the demolition drive. Heavy police deployment was also made at the location to maintain law and order. The video clip of the site was shared by the Twitter handle of MNS after Raj Thackeray’s speech. It said a new ‘Haji Ali’ is coming up in broad daylight and the civic authorities and the police are unaware.

The aerial video shot with a drone off the coast of Mahim in Mumbai showed an overview of a small piece of reclaimed land a few metres into the sea with a narrow path connecting the land and the structure. It also has a few poles and a dargah with people visiting the stretch through the seawater and offering their respects at the structure which Raj Thackeray called a ‘Dargah’. He said the alleged Dargah is in close proximity to the Makhdum Baba in Mahim.