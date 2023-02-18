Uddhav Thackeray To Hold Key Meeting With His Faction MPs, MLAs Today At 1 Pm In Matoshree

A day after the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to allot the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'bow and arrow' to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's faction jolted Uddhav Thackeray and his camp leaders, the former CM has called an important meeting with faction leaders at Matoshree on Saturday at around 01:00 pm.

Republic TV has learned that Uddhav Thackeray has called for a key meeting with his faction MPs, MLAs and other leaders and functionaries at his residence in Bandra-- Matoshree, today at around 01:00 pm to discuss the future course of action. Notably, this comes after Thackeray on Friday said that his faction will approach the Supreme Court against the EC's decision.

Uddhav loses Shiv Sena and 'bow & arrow'

On Friday, in a unanimous order on the 6-month-old petition filed by CM Shinde, the 3-member poll Commission ruled that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol 'bow and arrow' belongs to the Shinde faction.

In a 78-page order, the Commission allowed the Uddhav camp to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly byelections in the state. The EC said that the MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls while the Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.

Reacting to the EC's decision, Maharashtra CM Shinde described the development as a "victory of truth and people", while Uddhav termed the decision as "dangerous for democracy".