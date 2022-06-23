'Uddhav Thackeray To Remain CM': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a press conference on Thursday said that Uddhav Thackeray will continue to be the chief minister. He also affirmed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, will win with the majority if the floor test happens.

"While Uddhav Thackeray is not present in the Varsha (the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister) but media is standing outside it because you know that he is the chief minister and he will be the chief minister. Everyone is asking about the strategy of Shiv Sena, and what we are witnessing in crisis in the state. But we have two MLAs, Kailash Patil and Nitin Deshmukh. They are present in Mumbai, one has come from Surat and another from Guwahati. It was a real struggle for them to come to Mumbai. They were literally kidnapped and taken into the hotel," Sanjay Raut said.

'In contact with 21 rebel MLAs'

The Rajya Sabha MP stated that 21 legislators from the Eknath Shinde camp are in contact with him and will soon come to Mumbai. Raut also asserted that the MVA government is ready for a floor test.

"We are in contact with 21 rebel MLAs were are in contact with them. We are waiting for them to come to Mumbai. The MVA government will win. We are waiting for the floor test," Raut said.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence, hours after reaching out to Shiv Sena dissidents with an emotional appeal and offering to quit, even as rebel leader Eknath Shinde remained defiant and pressed the party should walk out of the "unnatural" ruling alliance with Congress and NCP, and claimed the support of "enough number" of MLAs.

The CM had moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, and shifted to Matoshree, his private bungalow in suburban Bandra, amid high drama as the Shiv Sena asserted he will not resign in the wake of rebellion by Shinde, who is camping with rebel MLAs in Guwahati.

Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has the support of 42 MLAs, 35 from Shiv Sena and seven independents. Bharat Gogavale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.