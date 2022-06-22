Uddhav Thackeray To Resign As Maharashtra CM After 5 Pm Meet? Here Is What Sources Say

As the number of Shiv Sena rebels continues to swell, speculation is rife that Uddhav Thackeray is likely to resign as the Maharashtra Chief Minister soon. This buzz gained traction after he summoned a Cabinet meeting at 1 pm and a meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs at 5 pm. Moreover, Sena MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and conceded that the spate of political developments is leading to the eventual dissolution of the Assembly. As per sources, Thackeray is likely to take a call on resigning and recommending the dissolution of the House after consulting his alliance partners.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, NCP MLA and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "I have not heard (about CM resigning) so far. I don't know anything about it. What Sanjay Raut said, I don't know."

Meanwhile, AICC observer for Maharashtra Kamal Nath asserted, "Congress is supporting the MVA government and will continue to do so. I wanted to meet Uddhav Thackeray. But he is COVID positive. I assured him that Congress will continue to support MVA government." Categorically ruling out the resignation of the Maharashtra CM, senior Congress leader and Minister Balasaheb Thorat stressed, "No, he won't (resign)". As per the CMO, Thackeray is addressing the Cabinet meeting via video conferencing.

MVA government on brink of collapse

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. At present, Shinde holds the portfolios of Urban Development and PWD (Public Undertakings) in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra. Sources indicated that these leaders are miffed with the Sena and are in touch with BJP. This assumes significance in the wake of several Shiv Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the recently concluded MLC polls.

At noon, the Shiv Sena supremo called a meeting at his residence in Mumbai in which only 19 MLAs including Aaditya Thackeray participated. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again. After reaching Guwahati earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde claimed that a total of 40 Sena MLAs are here.