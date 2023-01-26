Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Shinde's Political Turf Thane On January 26

Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Thane, the political turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister and his rival Eknath Shinde, on January 26, his first trip to the city after losing power in June last year.

An official spokesman of the Opposition party told the media on Wednesday that Thackeray will inaugurate a medical camp organised by the party at the Shivaji Maidan on the eve of the birthday of late Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe.

The former CM will also garland a bust of Dighe in the Tembi Naka area, he said.

