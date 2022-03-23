'Uddhav Thackeray Turned Shiv Sena Into Mafia Sena': BJP After ED Attaches CM Kin's Assets

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday targeted Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after the Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs 6.45 crore belonging to his brother-in-law. Somaiya said that Thackeray has transformed Shiv Sena into a "mafia army" after coming to power in Maharashtra.

"This is just the beginning. The way Shridhar Patankar (CM's kin) has done money-laundering after taking funds from many companies, Uddhav Thackeray will become restless if that money comes to the fore," the BJP leader told ANI.

The federal agency has provisionally attached the immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, who is the brother of Rashmi Thackeray.

The assets attached by ED include 11 flats in the newly constructed building 'Neelambari' – a high rise at Vartak Nagar in Thane constructed by Patankar's firm Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti. ED alleged that Patankar's firm was used to siphon off Rs 30 crores by Pushpak Bullion using its real estate projects in the post-demonetization period. The money laundering case was registered in 2017.

Somaiya claimed that he has named a dozen people involved in money laundering cases that will gradually come to the fore.

Shiv Sena calls ED action ‘dangerous start of dictatorship’

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena and other constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) condemned the ED's move and accused the BJP of misusing central agencies. Reacting to the incident, Sanjay Raut termed it a "dangerous start of dictatorship saying that winning assembly elections in four states does not make the party ruler of the country."

On Shridhar Madhav Patankar, Raut said he is not limited to Maharashtra CM. “Shridhar Madhav Patankar is our family member, his relation is not limited to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. ED has been taking tremendous actions in states where BJP is not in power,” he added.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar also said that the central agencies are being misused for political interests. “Central agencies being misused for political interests. Till a few years ago most people didn’t know about ED, but today it’s being misused so much that even people in villages know about it,” Pawar said.

