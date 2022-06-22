Uddhav Thackeray Vacates Maharashtra CM's Official Residence Varsha, Returns To Matoshree

After sources confirmed to Republic TV that Shiv Sena supremo & Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will shift to his personal residence 'Matoshree', the CM has now left his official residence with all his luggage, amid sloganeering from his supporters. His family, including his wife, and son Aaditya Thackeray were also seen leaving the residence. This comes hours after the CM said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post.

In the visuals accessed by Republic, the Maharashtra CM is seen leaving in a black car alone, wearing a mask and a neck brace. He was seen folding hands and greeting his supporters who surrounded his car. Another car that was following the CM, had Maharashtra Minister and the CM's son Aaditya Thackeray and CM's wife Rashmi Thackeray. Nearly 200-300 supporters were seen lining up outside his residence. They left for their personal residence 'Matoshree'.

#BREAKING on #UddhavInCrisis | Uddhav Thackeray leaves Maharashtra CM's official Varsha residence; Tune in to watch LIVE here - https://t.co/R0jaQBB1Ju pic.twitter.com/4kVga2QDO2 — Republic (@republic) June 22, 2022

'Ready to resign as CM & Sena chief': Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday conceded his defeat and said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Delivering an emotional address via Facebook, the Maharashtra CM expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation on one condition - that his fellow Shiv Sainiks face him and make the demand in person.

"We were opposition to Congress and NCP for 25 to 30 years. When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take responsibility for the CM post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me. I was surprised that I became CM. But my own people are now questioning. I am ready to quit if my own MLAs want me to quit. You all are saying that you are not going to backstab Shiv Sena then why all this? I am not going to Raj Bhawan as I have COVID. I am ready to go and meet the governor," the Maharashtra CM added.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options, with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction.

Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam.